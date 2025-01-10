Open Menu

Turkish Minister Highlights Pakistan-Turkiye Bond During Visit To A School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkiye, Yusuf Tekin, emphasized the deep and timeless bond of love shared between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye during his visit to the Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road, on Friday.

He was accompanied by Turkiye's Consul General Dumus Bastings and received a warm welcome from Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and other provincial officials.

Addressing the mask distribution ceremony at the school, Yusuf Tekin expressed gratitude for the grand reception extended by the students and faculty. He stated that his visit would pave the way for further collaboration and development in education and other sectors. “I will continue efforts to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye,” he remarked.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, speaking on the occasion, acknowledged the consistent improvement in Pakistan-Turkiye relations during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government. He thanked the Turkish government for donating 100,000 N-95 masks, noting that 50,000 were provided during the smog season and an additional 50,000 were handed over now.

He also presented a souvenir to the visiting minister as a gesture of goodwill.

The Secretary of Schools Education, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, and Secretary of Health, Nadia Saqib, were also present and participated in the ceremonial exchanges. Students of the Kinnaird School greeted the distinguished guests with flowers, band performances, and cultural presentations, including the Turkish national anthem and traditional songs.

During the visit, the Turkish Minister of Education and Punjab's Health Minister toured the school's state-of-the-art physics lab and smart classrooms, appreciating the modern educational facilities. Yusuf Tekin personally distributed masks among the students and planted a commemorative sapling in the school’s lawn.

The Turkish delegation expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government for the warm reception and hospitality, underscoring the enduring friendship between the two nations.

