Turkish National Defence Minister Acknowledges Pakistan's Sacrifices In Fight Against Terrorism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (R) Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the deep rooted cultural and brotherly relationship between the two countries, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

