Turkish National Defence Minister Lauds Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Peace, Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (R) Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, views pertaining to issues of mutual interest including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were exchanged between the dignitaries, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COAS said, "Both countries share great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into enduring partnership."The visiting dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

