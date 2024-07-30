Turkish Navy Ship Arrives Karachi For Goodwill Visit
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Turkish Navy Ship, TCG KINALIADA (F-514) arrived Karachi for a goodwill visit which was received by Pakistan Navy Ship at sea and later welcomed at Karachi port by senior Pakistan Navy officials along with diplomatic staff of Turkish Consulate here on Tuesday.
During stay at the port, the Commanding Officer of Turkish Ship will call on Pakistan Navy Field Commanders and other dignitaries to discuss matters of mutual interest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
With an aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and integration between the two navies, joint interactions including planning of coordinated sea patrol and discussions on other professional topics will also be conducted.
In order to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan, the Turkish Navy delegation will also lay floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.
The visit of Turkish Navy ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of historic bilateral ties between both countries and strong collaboration between Pakistan Navy and the Turkish Navy.
