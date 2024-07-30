Open Menu

Turkish Navy Ship Arrives Karachi For Goodwill Visit

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Turkish Navy Ship arrives Karachi for goodwill visit

Turkish Navy Ship, TCG KINALIADA (F-514) arrived Karachi for a goodwill visit which was received by Pakistan Navy Ship at sea and later welcomed at Karachi port by senior Pakistan Navy officials along with diplomatic staff of Turkish Consulate here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Turkish Navy Ship, TCG KINALIADA (F-514) arrived Karachi for a goodwill visit which was received by Pakistan Navy Ship at sea and later welcomed at Karachi port by senior Pakistan Navy officials along with diplomatic staff of Turkish Consulate here on Tuesday.

During stay at the port, the Commanding Officer of Turkish Ship will call on Pakistan Navy Field Commanders and other dignitaries to discuss matters of mutual interest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

With an aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and integration between the two navies, joint interactions including planning of coordinated sea patrol and discussions on other professional topics will also be conducted.

In order to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan, the Turkish Navy delegation will also lay floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The visit of Turkish Navy ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of historic bilateral ties between both countries and strong collaboration between Pakistan Navy and the Turkish Navy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan