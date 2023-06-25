Turkish NGO distributes gifts among orphans

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of a Turkish NGO, Children's Earth, paid a special visit to Khubaib Foundation, an orphanage, and distributed special gifts among orphan children, here on Sunday.

The delegation members appreciated sincere efforts of the Foundation and said that Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan was a compassionate and loving person, who was a support of the needy and orphan girls.

Every philanthropist should support Nadeem Ahmed Khan, they added.

The orphan girls of Khubaib Girls school and College thanked the Children's Earth, who remembered them in the joy of Eid. Principal Khubaib Girls School and College Madam Sarwat Ansar said that Turkiye is the Islamic brotherly country of Pakistan. "Thanks to the people of Turkiye, who always support our institution," she said. The Eid gift pack contained girls' clothes, shoes and other necessary items.