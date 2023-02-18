UrduPoint.com

Turkish People In US Send 420 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish people in the US provided humanitarian aid to Türkiye after the country's southern regions were jolted by two powerful quakes last week.

Humanitarian aid weighing 420 tons was sent for quake victims.

Over 39,000 people were killed and more than 105,000 others injured in the deadly quakes that jolted southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

