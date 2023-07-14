(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Friday said the 15th July episode of the failed coup attempt in Trkiye, was bravely defended by the Turkish people as 250 people sacrificed their lives to save democracy and to protect their rights and freedom.

It is indeed a historic example and a great message to the entire world that nothing can harm a democratic order if it is tested and then trusted by the people.

He made the remarks while addressing the 7th commemoration ceremony of the martyred of the July 15, 2016, thwarted coup attempted by Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and Democracy and National Unity Day.

The speaker further stated that this day reminded us of the memorable victory of the T�rkiye's democracy over the dark forces of regression and repression as it was the glorious day when the entire Turkiye nation stood like a rock side by side and showed their patriotism and courage.

They defended democracy and their popular leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The cowardly attempt was made to detract from its chosen path of democracy, people's rules, and people's progress, he added.

He congratulated Dr. Mehmet Pa�aci, Ambassador of the Republic of T�rkiye, on behalf of the entire nation on this 7th anniversary.

He expressed that Pakistan and T�rkiye shared goals of democracy & stability.

Pakistan considered T�rkiye a brotherly country as it supported us in difficult times, especially during natural disasters, including the earthquake of 2005, the speaker said.

He added that the last year both countries commemorated the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations, adding Raja Pervaiz said "I am confident that our relations will continue to grow and stronger in every passing day and our people have always taken pride in T�rkiye's progress as for generations, our two peoples have shared our joys and sorrows." Turkey has always supported Pakistan at all regional and global forums and added that the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad also played its role in taking Pakistan-Turkey relations to new heights.

The bilateral relations had been further strengthened by the exchange of parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan including Turkey and Pakistan.

Dr. Mehmet Pa�aci, Ambassador of the Republic of T�rkiye to Pakistan said that the evening and night of the 15th July was a night of unprecedented betrayal as well as a night of unprecedented heroism until dawn.

He said that the Turkish people defended democracy simply at the cost of their lives.

The envoy acknowledged Pakistan's initiative to prudently clear the FETO organization from its country which was working in the education sector such as schools.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared FETO as a proscribed organization with its decision on December 28, 2018. For this, the Turkish nation is grateful to Pakistan.