Turkish President Arrives In Islamabad On Official Visit Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 hours ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:58 AM

Turkish President arrives in Islamabad on official visit today

President Erdogan will meet Prime Minister, President and will also  address the joint session of the parliament on his two-day visit besides signing of a number of agreements between both sides.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday (today) on his two-day official visit.

He is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have one-on-one meeting after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

A joint declaration will be signed soon after the session. Both sides are expected to sign a number of important agreements and MoUs. Later, both the leaders will address a joint press conference. President Erdogan will also meet President Alvi and will also address the joint session of the parliament. PM Imran Khan and President Erdogan will also address the Pakistan-Turkey business and Investment Forum.

The visit of President Erdogan will further deepen the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.

