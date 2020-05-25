UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Calls PM, Expresses Condolences Over Karachi Plane Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received a telephone call from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which the latter offered condolences on the tragic crash of airplane in Karachi.

President Erdogan reiterated Turkish nation's strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this difficult time, Prime Minister Office Media Wing, in a press release, said.

The two leaders further agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic to jointly address the situation.

Prime minister Imran Khan briefed the Turkish president on the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

He thanked president Erdogan for providing valuable medical equipments, which was reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need.

The prime minister, while discussing the long term economic repercussions of COVID-19, said a comprehensive coordinated plan of action on debt relief and restructuring was needed to stave off socioeconomic turbulence.

The prime minister highlighted his call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries aimed at helping them cope with the challenges.

He briefed president Erdogan on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown.

He also shared Pakistan's concerns on India's moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

The prime minister also apprised him of the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, which should be rejected by the international community.

President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

