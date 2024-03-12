Turkish President Congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday called President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday called President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.
Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and underscored the need for further improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, a press release issued by the President House said.
President Asif Ali Zardari thanked the Turkish President for his telephone call and warm wishes.
President Asif Ali Zardari wished Happy Ramadan to Turkish nation and desired to see role of Turkish women in Islamic world.
He also desired to invite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan22 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital25 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing25 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif25 minutes ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP25 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad25 minutes ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2638 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights33 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept33 minutes ago
-
Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik25 minutes ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC25 minutes ago
-
SU launches tree plantation drive at SDSC25 minutes ago