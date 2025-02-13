Open Menu

Turkish President Erdogan Arrives To Warm Welcome On Two-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Turkish President Erdogan arrives to warm welcome on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived here on a two-day visit.

As the Turkish president landed at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, Deputy PM/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior government officials.

A 21-gun salute in the backdrop heralded the arrival of the dignitary, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The Pakistan Air Force jets escorted President Erdogan’s special aircraft as it entered Pakistan's airspace.

Two children, attired in traditional dresses presented bouquet to the Turkish President and accompanying First Lady.

The welcome ceremony also featured a performance by the military band as the children waved the flags of Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

The airbase and the route of Turkish President Erdogan's motorcade were decorated with Pakistani and Turkish flags, as well as welcoming banners, showcasing the warm hospitality and strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

