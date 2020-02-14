UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President Erdogan Emerges As The Most Popular Muslim Leader

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Turkish President Erdogan Emerges as the Most Popular Muslim Leader

Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders. It shows the following ratings

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders. It shows the following ratings: Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%.

He shares this honour with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%. Together they emerge as the top 6 global leaders.Within the Muslim world Erdogan is at top at 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Rouhani at 21%.:Erdogan emerges as the top most Muslim leader and the 5th most favored leader in the world, scores 30% popularity rating followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President at 21%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Turkey France Trump Saudi Germany Vladimir Putin Gallup Tayyip Erdogan Muslim Top

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

13 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

33 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

10 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

10 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

11 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.