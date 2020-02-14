Turkish President Erdogan Emerges as the Most Popular Muslim Leader

Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders. It shows the following ratings

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Gallup International has just released its annual popularity index of world political leaders. It shows the following ratings: Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%.

He shares this honour with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%. Together they emerge as the top 6 global leaders.Within the Muslim world Erdogan is at top at 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Rouhani at 21%.:Erdogan emerges as the top most Muslim leader and the 5th most favored leader in the world, scores 30% popularity rating followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President at 21%.