Turkish President Erdogan To Arrive In Pakistan On Two-day Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will undertake a two-day visit to Pakistan from on Wednesday (today).
He is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
According to Foreign Office, President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.
During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.
Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a brief meeting at Istanbul airport. They discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.
Recent Stories
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins in Mirpur AJK17 minutes ago
-
Two persons arrested, firework material recovered17 minutes ago
-
Hypertension emerges as most prevalent Non-Communicable Disease in KP, reveals study17 minutes ago
-
MC seals pharmacies,admin offices of 11 hospitals for lack of parking:28 minutes ago
-
Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak severely affects livestock37 minutes ago
-
Two women booked under Anti-Rape Act for false accusations37 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit37 minutes ago
-
Documentation key to sustainable economic growth in Pakistan : Shahid Imran48 minutes ago
-
DG PFA imposed fine on two food points :1 hour ago
-
Technology-driven research key to economic growth:ACS South Punjab1 hour ago
-
IMF chief meets PM Shehbaz; lauds Pakistan's efforts to implement IMF program; assures support1 hour ago