Turkish President Erdogan To Arrive In Pakistan On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will undertake a two-day visit to Pakistan from on Wednesday (today).

He is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Foreign Office, President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a brief meeting at Istanbul airport. They discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

