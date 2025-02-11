Turkish President Erdogan To Arrive Tomorrow For A Two-day Visit
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday (tomorrow) for a two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.
During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed.
President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.
Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.
The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council(HLSCC) is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
There are a number of Joint Standing Committees(JSCs) under the HLSCC, covering sectors including; trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education. So far, six sessions of the HLSCC have been held. The last session was held here on 13-14 February 2020.
Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
