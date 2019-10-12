Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Oct 23

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish President will meet PM Khan, will discuss bilateral relations and latest issues in the region

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan will come to Pakistan on an official visit for strengthening bilateral relations and to back Pakistan’ stance on the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

According to media reports, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan will come on Oct 23 for one-day visit and will meet the Prime Minister and other leaders during his visit. Prime Minister Office, media reports said, issued a statement regarding PM Khan’s telephone to President Erdogan and exchange of views on latest issues.

“PM Khan talked to President Erdogan on telephone to exchange views on recent developments and assured Pakistan’s full support to Turkey on terrorism and other issues,” the PMO said while quoting PM Khan.

The PMO also quoted PM Khan as saying : “ Pakistan is fully aware of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey which have lost lives of over 40,000 people in fight against terrorism and is bearing the burden of more than three million refugees for decades,”.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan would keep continue support to Turkey and would stand beside the Turkish people in future.

According to PMO, PM Khan also exchanged good wishes with Turkish leader saying that Pakistan fully support Turkey on various fronts including its own security, efforts for peace and demand for peaceful solution of Syrian situation.

About the visit of President Erdogan, the prime minister said that Pakistan and the people were looking forward to President Erdogan for his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysian leadership unanimously decided beside the sessions of the UN to launch a joint international English language tv channel on the pattern of British Broadcasting Corporation.