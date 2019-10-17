UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Erdoghan's Visit To Pakistan Postponed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan postponed

FO says the next date for the visit of Turkish President Erdogan will be announced later.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's to Pakistanfor strengthening bilateral relations and to discuss other issues like Occupied Kashmir was postponed, Foreign Office said.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal made this statement during his weekly briefing. However, the foreign office's spokersperon did not give any next date for the visit of Turkish President. But the Turkey at this moment is engaged in fight against Kurdish militants in Syria which have grabbed international pressure including the tension with the US while a US delegation is all set to arrive in Turkey today afternoon.

"A new date of Turkish President will be announced later," said Dr. Faisal during his press briefing.

On Oct 12, the foreign office announced that Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan wil visit Pakistan for one-day visit and meet leadership to discuss many issues including the Occupied Kashmir and others.

“PM Khan talked to President Erdogan on telephone to exchange views on recent developments and assured Pakistan’s full support to Turkey on terrorism and other issues,” the PMO said while quoting PM Khan.

The PMO also quoted PM Khan as saying : “ Pakistan is fully aware of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey which have lost lives of over 40,000 people in fight against terrorism and is bearing the burden of more than three million refugees for decades,”.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan would keep continue support to Turkey and would stand beside the Turkish people in future.

According to PMO, PM Khan also exchanged good wishes with Turkish leader saying that Pakistan fully support Turkey on various fronts including its own security, efforts for peace and demand for peaceful solution of Syrian situation.

About the visit of President Erdogan, the prime minister said that Pakistan and the people were looking forward to President Erdogan for his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysian leadership unanimously decided beside the sessions of the UN to launch a joint international English language tv channel on the pattern of British Broadcasting Corporation.

