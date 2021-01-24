Turkish president launches welding of 3rd MILGEM corvette for Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday launched the welding of third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy under MILGEM project.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also accompanied the Turkish president at the groundbreaking of the third of the four MILGEM Ada class corvette for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Minister of National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler, Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony that also marked launching of 1st Turkish Navy Istanbul Class frigate.

Addressing guests at the ceremony, President Erdogan said Pakistan was "our brotherly country with whom Turkey enjoys excellent relations." He underscored that the defence collaboration for the construction of MILGEM class warships was another milestone in Turkey-Pakistan defence ties.

President Erdogan said both Pakistan and Turkey were living in difficult geographies and both countries were facing similar challenges. He highlighted that Turkey would continue to support friendly and allied countries in the defence field.

While referring to his last year's Pakistan visit, President Erdogan said the two countries signed a Strategic Economic Framework that would provide the necessary institutional framework to further enhance bilateral ties.

All Turkish dignitaries who spoke at the ceremony hailed exemplary Pakistan-Turkish brotherly relations and reiterated Turkey's support to Pakistan on the core issues of its national interest.

Under the project, four corvettes are being built, two in Turkey and two in Pakistan. The project embodies transfer of technology as well as upgrade of Karachi Shipyard. Addition of the stealthy frigates to the Pakistan Navy would further augment its defence capabilities.