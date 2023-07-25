Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official Talks

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the first week of August.

The visit will include discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on matters of mutual interest. Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During the visit, both sides are expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing economic and trade cooperation across various sectors.

Additionally, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to further strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had traveled to Turkiye last month to participate in President Erdogan's inauguration ceremony, during which he engaged in discussions with various world leaders to explore avenues of cooperation in different fields.

The Pakistani Prime Minister conveyed felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to President Erdogan for his re-election as president on May 28.