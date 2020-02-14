Turkish president visit to take bilateral ties to new peaks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Information has said Turkish President 4th address to joint session of parliament is reflective of everlasting friendship between Pakistan and Turkey

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Information has said Turkish President 4th address to joint session of parliament is reflective of everlasting friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.She held the sixth session of high level consultation on Pak-Turk Strategic Partnership is source of further closeness between two countries.She stated Turkish president visit will take bilateral economic, trade and cultural ties to new peaks and it will open new avenues for cooperation in economic and trade fields.She took to twitter saying Pakistan and Turkey are tied in bonds of unprecedented friendship and these relations based on common religion and culture are rooted deep in the hearts of the peoples of two countries.

She underlined the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey are touching new heights under leadership of Imran Khan and Tayyip Erdogan.People of Pakistan hold Turkish leadership and people of Turkey in high esteem in their hearts for extending whole hearted support by Turkey to Pakistan in UN General Assembly on Kashmir issue.

We express gratitude to Turkey over its principled stand on Occupied Kashmir.