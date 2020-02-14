UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President Visit To Take Bilateral Ties To New Peaks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Turkish president visit to take bilateral ties to new peaks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Information has said Turkish President 4th address to joint session of parliament is reflective of everlasting friendship between Pakistan and Turkey

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Information has said Turkish President 4th address to joint session of parliament is reflective of everlasting friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.She held the sixth session of high level consultation on Pak-Turk Strategic Partnership is source of further closeness between two countries.She stated Turkish president visit will take bilateral economic, trade and cultural ties to new peaks and it will open new avenues for cooperation in economic and trade fields.She took to twitter saying Pakistan and Turkey are tied in bonds of unprecedented friendship and these relations based on common religion and culture are rooted deep in the hearts of the peoples of two countries.

She underlined the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey are touching new heights under leadership of Imran Khan and Tayyip Erdogan.People of Pakistan hold Turkish leadership and people of Turkey in high esteem in their hearts for extending whole hearted support by Turkey to Pakistan in UN General Assembly on Kashmir issue.

We express gratitude to Turkey over its principled stand on Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Parliament Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

7 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah gives starting signal for ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador: Bahrain&#039;s National Action Cha ..

26 minutes ago

Fifth round of political consultations between UAE ..

26 minutes ago

PM asks Turkey to invest in Tourism

29 minutes ago

Kashmir's solution lay in just, peaceful solution, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.