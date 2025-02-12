Open Menu

Turkish President’s Visit Boosts Pakistan-Turkiye Ties: Iftikhar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Turkish president’s visit boosts Pakistan-Turkiye ties: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said

on Wednesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to Pakistan

represented a significant step in enhancing the longstanding relationship and reinforcing

bilateral trade between the two Muslim nations.

In a statement issued here, he said the visit not only reaffirmed the strong bond between

Pakistan and Turkiye but also highlighted their shared vision for regional stability

and prosperity.

By strengthening their strategic cooperation, the both countries aim to play a more influential role

on the global stage while addressing common challenges and opportunities.

President Erdogan's visit is a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual respect between

the both countries.

He said this high-level engagement underscores the commitment of both countries to more deepen

their strategic partnership across multiple domains.

The both top leadership is expected to explore ways to increase trade volumes and identify

new opportunities for economic collaboration, Malik said.

Investment in infrastructure, energy and technology sectors would also be a priority as both countries

seek to leverage each other's strengths for sustainable development, he concluded.

