Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan: A milestone in bilateral relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s historic two-day visit to Pakistan has been widely hailed as a momentous occasion to strengthen the ties between the two nations, with significant praise from political, economic and international experts, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The visit is seen as a significant step in advancing the strategic partnership and fostering deeper economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, two brotherly Muslim countries that have shared strong historical ties. The visit has been marked by high-level discussions and the signing of several key agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

According to Manzoorul Haq, former Pakistani Ambassador, Pakistan-Turkiye relations have always been deep-rooted, but President Erdogan’s visit has elevated these ties to new heights. "The historic visit was characterized by extensive dialogues at the highest government levels and the signing of multiple agreements which solidify the commitment of both nations to broaden their economic horizons," he said and added, the Turkish President received a grand welcome upon his arrival at Islamabad's Nur Khan Airbase, where he was greeted by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet members and other senior officials.

Manzoor noted that the welcome ceremony was nothing short of impressive, including a 21-gun salute, a fighter jet flyby, and traditional performances, highlighting the strength of the bond between the two countries.

At the heart of this historic visit was the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which was co-chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan.

Established in 2009, the HLSCC serves as the most elevated mechanism for institutionalizing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. He underscored that the visit resulted in the signing of 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across a range of sectors, including trade, agriculture, energy, defence, education, healthcare, and more.

One of the key outcomes of the visit was the mutual commitment to significantly increase the trade volume between the two nations.

Manzoor expressed optimism, noting that both leaders set a target of reaching $5 billion in annual trade, up from the current $1.

5 billion. This expanded trade cooperation is expected to benefit both nations economically, with Pakistan poised to gain from Turkish investment in sectors like industrial production through the establishment of a special economic zone in Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted the shared regional perspectives between Pakistan and Turkey, particularly concerning issues such as Kashmir and terrorism.

He emphasized that President Erdogan praised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, reaffirming Turkey unwavering support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"Turkey has consistently supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and vice versa on Cyprus, making the bond between the two countries even more stronger," Dr. Sarwar Khan said.

Dr. Naeem Khattak, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, expressed optimism about the bilateral trade prospects after this historic visit of Turkish President.

He noted that the upgraded trade agreement will likely bolster Pakistan's economy and open new avenues for business at middle East.

The establishment of a special economic zone in Pakistan, alongside increased Turkish investment, is poised to have a positive impact on the country’s industrial and economic landscape.

Experts further opined that the visit would significantly enhance Turkey’s influence in South Asia, contributing to regional stability, and providing Pakistan with new opportunities to expand its trade network in the Middle East.

The strengthened bilateral relations are expected to attract considerable investment from both sides and offer a new dimension of economic growth for both nations.

This visit, considered a great success by all stakeholders, is seen as a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The agreements, MoUs and initiatives launched during this historic visit are set to deepen the cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the overall peace and prosperity of the region.

The hope is that this milestone will continue to shape a bright future for Pakistan-Turkiye relations and enhance the role both countries play on the global stage.