Turkish Red Crescent Dispatches 33 Tons Of Food Aid To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkish Red Crescent, in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has sent a Humanitarian Relief convoy of 33 tons of food aid to Afghanistan.

The food relief sent would be provided to 16,000 people for a month, said a press release.

Humanitarian Relief was handed over by Ibrahim Carlos Camilo, Head of Turkish Red Crescent delegation to Pakistan, Obaid Ullah Khan, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Joint Director Operations and officials from the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Torkham Border for further distribution to the most needy people in our neighboring country, Afghanistan.

Turkish Red Crescent thanked all the stakeholders including Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and the Government of Pakistan who facilitated the crossover of the Humanitarian Convoy.

Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

