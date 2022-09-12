Turkish Red Crescent, PRCS distribute flood relief items

President of Turkish Red Crescent Society Dr. Kerem KINIK, and the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari along with their teams visited flood-hit areas of Sujawal district of Sindh and distributed hygiene kits and food packs to flood victims in District Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :President of Turkish Red Crescent Society Dr. Kerem KINIK, and the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari along with their teams visited flood-hit areas of Sujawal district of Sindh and distributed hygiene kits and food packs to flood victims in District Sujawal.

This critical visit comes at a time when Turkiye's humanitarian efforts continue at a large scale to support the needs in Pakistan, with 12 airway shipments arriving already and four railway shipments on their way, said PRCS statement on Monday.

A Turkish Red Crescent delegation, along with Pakistan Red Crescent staff distributed 500 hygiene kits and 500 food packs (50 kg) to distressed families in the Sujawal district. More relief items, including 500 hygiene kits, 500 food packs, and 250 tents, will be distributed in Dadu district and other flood-affected areas of Sindh, benefiting more than 7500 deserving people.

President of TRCS, Dr. Kerem KINIK expressed his condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said TRCS would continue its full cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for maximum assistance to the flood victims.

Relief items including food, cash assistance, non-food items like tents, hygiene kits, jerrycans, mosquito nets, blankets and mattresses had also been sent to the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, President TRCS added.

He said more humanitarian aid and relief supplies would be gradually distributed to Sindh as part of ongoing relief operations. While visiting a free medical camp in Sujawal, he appreciated the efforts of the Sindh branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent.

"The Turkish Red Crescent will soon organize free medical camps to help diagnose and treat about 6,000 people," President Dr.

KNIK said.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari thanked TRCS for its great assistance and said Turkey had always assisted Pakistan in times of need.

He said more than 33 million people in Pakistan had been affected by floods, and many have been displaced because their homes had been demolished. Huge number of their cattle died and millions of acres their crops devastated. Now, the flood victims were also suffering from various diseases.

"We hope that the Turkish Red Crescent and other partners of PRCS movement will step out in assisting the deserving people promptly," said Chairman PRCS.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army, Navy, NDMA, and government machinery in using all their resources for flood relief operations.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch, Samar Ali Khan, welcomed the TRCS delegation and briefed them about the ongoing response to floods in the province.

PRCS-Sindh has already distributed thousands of relief items in Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas, he added.

He informed that PRCS will soon deploy its mobile health units, install more water purification plants, and distribute portable water filters, date bars, and nutrition supplement sachets to flood-affected families.

Earlier, TRCS President Dr. KINIK, TRCS Director General Alper Kucuk, Chairman PRCS Laghari, PRCS Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, and others visited the PRCS Emergency Operation Center in Karachi.

PRC-Sindh Secretary Kanwar Waseem presented an overview of the flood situation in Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular.