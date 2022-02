Turkish religious affairs minister arrives in Lahore

Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash here on Thursday arrived on five-day official trip

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash here on Thursday arrived on five-day official trip.

Upon arrival, he was received by his Pakistani counterpart Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Syed Pir Saeed ul Hassan at the Allam Iqbal International Airport and presented the bouquet.

Dr Ali Arbash is accompanied with Turkish religious affairs deputy minister, Mufti-e-Azam and Majid Aya Sophia's Paish Imam.

According to details, the Turkish religious minister would deliver the Friday sermon at the Badshahi mosque and also call upon Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar along with his delegation.