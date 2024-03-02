Turkish scholar visits IJM, hails Kashmiris’ steadfastness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Prominent Islamic scholar from Germany Sheikh Ashraf Effendi addressed a massive gathering in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the scholar who originally hails from Turkey visited the Jamia Masjid in the district and hailed the steadfastness of the Kashmiris.

People, including children and women in massive numbers reached the historic mosque where Sheikh Effendi offered the congregational prayers.

Addressing the huge gathering, Sheikh Effendi emphasized that now was the time for Muslims worldwide to move past personal interests and come together as a community, as this need had become more urgent than ever.

He said, “Muslims often raise their hands praying for cars, Dollars and big houses, when misery and pain has gripped Muslims all over”. He said Muslims must organize prayers for the entire community because whether in Gaza or anywhere else, Muslims are undergoing misery and unimaginable pain.

“We have left the ways of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). That is the Primary reason, why our pain seems to have no end,” he said.

He acknowledged the patience, Kashmiris have to exercise. “I hail your steadfastness and patience. Allah will reward you for it,” Sheikh Ashraf Effendi told the gathering.