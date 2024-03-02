Open Menu

Turkish Scholar Visits IJM, Hails Kashmiris’ Steadfastness

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Turkish scholar visits IJM, hails Kashmiris’ steadfastness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Prominent Islamic scholar from Germany Sheikh Ashraf Effendi addressed a massive gathering in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the scholar who originally hails from Turkey visited the Jamia Masjid in the district and hailed the steadfastness of the Kashmiris.

People, including children and women in massive numbers reached the historic mosque where Sheikh Effendi offered the congregational prayers.

Addressing the huge gathering, Sheikh Effendi emphasized that now was the time for Muslims worldwide to move past personal interests and come together as a community, as this need had become more urgent than ever.

He said, “Muslims often raise their hands praying for cars, Dollars and big houses, when misery and pain has gripped Muslims all over”. He said Muslims must organize prayers for the entire community because whether in Gaza or anywhere else, Muslims are undergoing misery and unimaginable pain.

“We have left the ways of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). That is the Primary reason, why our pain seems to have no end,” he said.

He acknowledged the patience, Kashmiris have to exercise. “I hail your steadfastness and patience. Allah will reward you for it,” Sheikh Ashraf Effendi told the gathering.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Turkey Gaza Germany Jammu Hail Women Mosque Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

4 hours ago
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

5 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan