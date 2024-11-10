Turkish Scholarship program providing opportunity to students pursuing higher education in Turkiye: CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu said that Turkish Scholarship program is a State initiative that provide opportunity to thousands international students including Pakistanis, for pursuing higher education in Turkiye.

Addressing a dinner reception to celebrate study in Turkiye, organized by Tri-Star Education at Turkish Consulate, Turkiye's top diplomat said education is one of the important ways and pillars to development and achievement, no country can progress, develop and prosper unless it keeps providing quality education to it's youth and keep promotion of science and technology on its top priorities.

He disclosed Turkiye scholarships for Pakistani students is for all levels and comprehensive, with travel expenses, boarding, pocket money and many more. He announced that at the end of December scholarship application starts and they would like as many as students from Pakistan to take benefit of this program.

Sangu said that education teaches values and helps in the development of the society as a whole.

He quoted Nelson Mandela who once said "Education is the most powerful weapon in the World", and stated that in the field of education in Pakistan 28 Pak - Turk Maarif Schools all around Pakistan having 13 thousands students from pre-school to A level colleges, Pakistani and Cambridge Curriculum, three in Karachi and five in other parts of the Sindh province.

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation in cooperation with different Pakistani NGO's is running girls schools, and they have 1500 students, they are providing solar energy system, WC, drinking water, school uniforms, bags, books, school equipment, teachers salaries etc, Diyanet foundation is providing training and certificate to 800 teachers, he stated.

Turkiye envoy said that Turkish Red Crescent Society with NGO's are running Star Schools in Karachi Korangi and Orangi areas, he added that Turkish Coordination and Development Agency (TIKA) supporting many education projects currently, in Sindh nine schools energy system, nine computer labs in different schools, with recently refurbishing 3 public schools, one customize school bus for special children, three libraries, three music rooms, three science labs, school education equipment, play grounds, auditoriums, and special customize gardens for special children.

The dinner reception was attended by present and former education ministers, educationist's visiting from Turkiye, prominent reductionists of the Country and elite of the town.

The event brought together representatives from several prestigious Turkish universities, over 25 student counselors from prominent schools, and the esteemed Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu, as well as Tri-Star Education’s CEO and Founder, Danish Ahmed.