Turkish singer felicitates people of Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey International Singer and goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade on Thursday felicitated people of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

In his message, he said that Pakistan was his second home, adding that "we are two different states but same people".

He said that "We Turkish people love Pakistan so deeply and I know people of Pakistan have same feelings and affection for Turkey and its people."Ersin Faikzade said that he was planning to visit Pakistan in September. He expressed his desire to organize a musical concert in collaboration Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) during the visit.