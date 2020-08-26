UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Singer To Perform At PNCA This Week

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Turkish singer to perform at PNCA this week

Famous Turkish singer and volunteer Ersin Faikzade will perform folk turkish tunes for music lovers of twin cities at PNCA auditorium on Wednesday (Sept 2nd).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Famous Turkish singer and volunteer Ersin Faikzade will perform folk turkish tunes for music lovers of twin cities at PNCA auditorium on Wednesday (Sept 2nd).

According to the management of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the event has been organized to reflect on the friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Ersin Faikzade is an international volunteer, star singer and a writer. In Turkey, Ersin Faikzade is a member of the Buca Disabled Society, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Fight Against Leprosy Association, the Antalya People-Who-Do-Not-Know-Barriers Association, the Turkish education foundation (TEV) and the Mothers Association.

On International level he is a member of the European Union Former Volunteers, The DIANA Princess of Wales organization, the International Still's Disease Foundation, The World Friendship Force organizationThe International Human Rights Commission also designated Ersin Faikzade, as the "Ambassador of Goodwill for Humanity" from 26th March 2011.

The event will take place while observing the full SOPs directed by government.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Education Turkey European Union Antalya Wales March Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

11 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

26 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

26 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened from Sept. 15: Chairman DDA ..

28 seconds ago

Death toll from Afghan flash floods climbs to 100: ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.