Turkish Speaker Condoles With His Pakistani Counterpart Over Plane Crash Tragedy

Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop Tuesday telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to wish him Eid greetings and condole over the loss of innocent lives in the tragic passenger plane crash in Karachi.

He prayed to Allah for having mercy upon those who lost their lives in the tragic accident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

He further said prayers and wishes of Turkish people went all the way to the bereaved families.

He also inquired after the health of Asad Qaiser and his family and thanked Allah for recovery of him and his family from the lethal disease.

The National Assembly speaker expressed his gratitude to the Turkish speaker for his kind remarks and condolences and said the plane crash was a national disaster and the entire Pakistani nation was grieving over the sad incident.

Speaker Asad Qaiser also said COVID-19 was a global pandemic and collective global efforts were required to overcome this deadly disease. The entire globe was facing economic crisis and challenges, he added.

He thanked the government, Parliament and people of Turkey for always standing by Pakistan during testing times.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation in all spheres particularly in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

