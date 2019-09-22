Turkish students visit historical sites in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :A Turkish student delegation on Sunday visited different historical places in the provincial capital and met Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeshan Rasheed.

PHA Deputy Director Horticulture Hafiz Abrar and Shakeel Baloch welcomed the delegation on their arrival.

The delegation visited Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort, Greater Iqbal Park and tomb of Allama Iqbal.

The PHA vice chairman briefed the students about importance of Greater Iqbal Park and said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong friendship and the relationship between the two countries would further strengthen.

The delegation members thanked the vice chairman and PHA administration over their hospitality.