Turkish University confers Award upon Pakistan Embassy School Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's leading OSTIM Technical University conferred the first ever "International Education Entrepreneur Excellence Award" upon Syed Ghalib Raza Gillani, Director, Pakistan Embassy School Ankara at a prestigious ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Emrullah Isler, Chairman of National Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was the guest of honour while Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Chairman of OSTIM board of Trustees, Orhan Aydin, Rector of OSTIM Technical University, Prof Dr Murat Yülek, faculty members of OSTIM Technical University and Pakistan Embassy School attended the award ceremony, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Ankara on Thursday said.

In his remarks, Prof Dr Emrullah Isler, said Pakistan was their brotherly country and Turks were grown up saying "Jeevay Pakistan." He reiterated the importance of mutual cooperation and development of the two countries in the field of education.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in his speech said conferment of this inaugural award by OSTIM Technical University was not only an honour for Ghalib Gillani but also an honour for Pakistan Embassy and the Pakistani academia.

He noted that Pakistan Embassy School was an important educational outpost of the country which had a proud history of contribution to the education of students from Pakistan, Turkey and over 50 foreign nationalities.

The Ambassador emphasized that the school was an important source of cementing Pakistan-Turkey relations. He appreciated the hard work and contribution of Ghalib Gillani for making Pakistan Embassy School a symbol of pride for Pakistan.

Orhan Aydin, in his address highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Turkey relations. He hoped that these fraternal relations will be further strengthened through educational collaboration.

Rector Prof Dr Murat Yülek in his welcome address said OSTM Technical University was the first industrial University of Turkey.

Referring to the selection criteria of the award, Prof Dr Murat said although there were a large number of schools affiliated with various Embassies in Ankara, however, Pakistan Embassy School under its Director Ghalib Raza Gillani was truly an international school.

He noted that Ghalib Gillani is a competent educationist who has served in Pakistan, China, Canada, Egypt, Iran and Turkey and truly deserved to receive our first Award.

In his acceptance speech, Syed Ghalib Raza Gillani thanked the Rector and OSTIM Technical University for conferment of the Award.

He said this award will definitely touch the hearts of Pakistanis and shall strengthen the bond of love which unites Pakistan and Turkey.

Dedicating the award to his parents and teachers, Ghalib Gillani said he also shared this honour with students and colleagues of the school.

\932