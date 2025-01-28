Turkish University Fair 2025 being held at local hotel on January 29

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, in collaboration with the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) and the Embassy of Türkiye in Pakistan, is hosting the Turkish University Fair 2025 at the Marriott Hotel, here on Wednesday(January 29) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, offering students and education enthusiasts an opportunity to explore academic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Now in its third edition, the Turkish University Fair has become a platform for Pakistani students to connect with prestigious Turkish universities. Launched in 2020, the event has been instrumental in deepening the educational and cultural relationship between the two countries, said a press release issued by the Turkiye Embassy here on Tuesday.

The fair will feature 10 prominent Turkish universities, including Bilkent University, Bogaziçi University, and the METU Northern Cyprus Campus. Representatives from these institutions will provide details about academic programs, scholarships, exchange opportunities, and affordable tuition options.

Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with university representatives, explore customized scholarship programs, learn about pathways to global academic opportunities, and receive career guidance. With over 5,000 students and education enthusiasts expected, the event aims to create a vibrant environment for academic dialogue and collaboration.

The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, emphasized the significance of the event as a bridge between the two nations. Speaking to the media, he stated:

"Events like the Turkish University Fair 2025 are more than just academic showcases; they symbolize the strong relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan. These platforms empower our youth by offering world-class educational opportunities."

The ambassador also highlighted future collaboration, expressing a desire to organize a similar event in Türkiye featuring Pakistani universities.

He said that such initiatives pave the way for an interconnected future, fostering mutual growth and understanding between the youth of both countries."

Türkiye has become a leading destination for international students, hosting over 340,000 students from 198 countries. Among them are more than 5,000 Pakistani students pursuing degrees in fields such as engineering, medicine, and business.

Known for its high-quality education, affordable tuition fees, and welcoming environment, Türkiye ranks among the top 10 destinations for international students. With an average international enrollment rate of 4.76%, Turkish universities are becoming increasingly attractive for students worldwide, the press release said .

The Turkish Maarif Foundation continues to play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye ties through educational initiatives. Operating in over 53 countries, the Foundation supports global academic partnerships and provides quality education.

In Pakistan, the Pak-Turk Maarif International network promotes educational opportunities for students in diverse fields. Events like the Turkish University Fair are key to advancing academic collaboration while fostering a deeper understanding between the two nations.

Through the Turkish University Fair, Pakistani students gain access to information about world-class institutions, exclusive scholarships, and international exchange programs. The event also underscores the shared commitment of Pakistan and Türkiye to invest in their youth.

As the event unfolds, it promises to be another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two nations, paving the way for future collaborations in education and cultural exchange, the press release added.