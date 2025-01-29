'Turkish University Fair 2025' opens doors for students, strengthening ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pak-Turk MAARIF International Schools and Colleges, in partnership with the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) and the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan, is hosting the Turkish University Fair 2025, here on Wednesday.

The event started from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and offers students a platform to explore higher education opportunities in Türkiye.

Its third edition, the fair connects Pakistani students with top universities in Türkiye, expanding educational collaboration between the two countries. It aims to provide direct access to academic programs, scholarships, and career pathways.

Ten universities from Türkiye, including Bilkent University, Bogaziçi University, and METU Northern Cyprus Campus, are showcasing their programs.

Representatives are available to guide students on academic choices, research prospects, scholarships, and exchange programs. The event offers a chance to interact with universities, explore financial aid options, and gain insights into global academic pathways.

With a turnout expected to reach 5,000 students from schools and universities, the fair serves as a meeting point for those seeking education in Türkiye.

The event is attended by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, emphasized the role of education in deepening bilateral ties.

“Educational initiatives like the Turkish University Fair 2025 go beyond academics. They strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and open new opportunities for young students," Ambassador said.

He also suggested expanding collaboration by organizing a similar fair in Türkiye featuring Pakistani universities, promoting a two-way academic exchange.

With 340,000 international students from 198 countries, Türkiye has become a preferred destination for higher education. More than 5,000 Pakistani students are currently studying in Türkiye, benefiting from its universities, affordable education, and diverse academic environment. Türkiye ranks among the top 10 destinations for international students, with a 4.76% enrollment rate of foreign students.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation continues to support Pakistani students by facilitating access to quality education in fields like engineering, medicine, business, and the arts. The foundation’s initiatives, including this fair, help students explore study options while strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation operates in 53 countries, promoting education and international academic collaboration. Through initiatives like the Turkish University Fair, it connects students with global opportunities.

Pak-Turk Maarif International, part of the foundation, runs schools and colleges across Pakistan, providing a pathway for students to pursue higher education in Türkiye. The institution follows the motto "Two Nations – One Future," highlighting the shared vision of academic growth and collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.