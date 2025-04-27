Turkish University Official Visits UAF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Dr. Hakan Ozkan of Cukurova University Turkey visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and met with scientists from wheat group of the Plant Breeding & Genetics Department.
Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Dr. Rizwana Maqbool, Dr. Aamir Shakeel, Dr. Raheela Rehman, Dr. Amara and others attended the meeting and discussed varieties of wheat and solutions to the problems being faced by the crop.
They meeting expressed their views to promote relations between the two universities.
Dr. Hakan Ozkan said that in his wheat breeding program, they were employing traditional and modern methods including molecular DNA markers and speed breeding in collaboration with private seed companies.
He said that it is imperative to ensure an increase in the per acre yield of wheat so that the needs of growing population can be met in an efficient manner.
The meeting was informed that Punjab Seed Council has approved a new wheat line “Chenab Pasta 24” developed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zulfiqar Ali that is a hallmark achievement.
Moreover, UAF in collaboration with Washington State University is developing climate resilient lines of the wheat that will increase the production.
The hybrid wheat lines are also being developed for the first time in Pakistan by University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with University of Agriculture Multan and Australia, the UAF spokesman said.
Later, Dr. Hakan Ozkan also met Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib, Dr Tehseen and others in addition to visiting wheat fields of the university.
