Turkiye Ambassador Calls On Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 08:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

The Honorary Consul General to Lahore was also present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values Turkiye's support on international forums, adding that Pakistan and Turkiye have long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties.

The governor said "we want to learn and benefit more from the development of Turkiye".

He said after the successful experience of waste management with Turkiye, Pakistan wants to benefit more from its expertise in various fields.

The Punjab governor said Tayyab Erdogan Hospital was providing health facilities to people of south Punjab. He expressed country's desire to expand cooperation with Turkiye in the field of trade, health and education. Balighur Rehman also thanked the ambassador of Turkiye for help in recent floods.

Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said Turkiye enjoys deep relations with Pakistan. He said trade relations with Pakistan would be further enhanced.

