Open Menu

Turkiye Consulate Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Novelist Kenize Mourad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Turkiye Consulate hosts dinner in honour of Novelist Kenize Mourad

The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures from various walks of life, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others.

The dinner reception provided an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan.

The attendees engaged in meaningful conversations and enjoyed delicious and scrumptious Turkish and Pakistani cuisines and a delightful evening filled with camaraderie and mutual respect.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu expressed his deep appreciation for Madam Kenize Mourad's visit and looks forward to furthering the strong ties between the two brotherly nations.

During the event, Kenize Mourad signed her book “In the Land of the Pure” and gifted to Governor Sindh and the Chief Minister. Kenize Mourad is a renowned Turkish-French writer and journalist with deep historical ties to the Ottoman Empire and the Indian subcontinent.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan