Turkiye Consulate Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Novelist Kenize Mourad
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM
The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor.
The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures from various walks of life, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others.
The dinner reception provided an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan.
The attendees engaged in meaningful conversations and enjoyed delicious and scrumptious Turkish and Pakistani cuisines and a delightful evening filled with camaraderie and mutual respect.
Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu expressed his deep appreciation for Madam Kenize Mourad's visit and looks forward to furthering the strong ties between the two brotherly nations.
During the event, Kenize Mourad signed her book “In the Land of the Pure” and gifted to Governor Sindh and the Chief Minister. Kenize Mourad is a renowned Turkish-French writer and journalist with deep historical ties to the Ottoman Empire and the Indian subcontinent.
Recent Stories
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary
Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani3 minutes ago
-
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case3 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 243 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill3 minutes ago
-
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters12 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy clinches champions title of 32nd National Shooting Championship3 minutes ago
-
SC seeks ERRA report regarding earthquake rehabilitation projects3 minutes ago
-
DG PHA visits Gorakhpur Nursery3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research to offer world-class facilities: Health Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
Court indicts 33 protesters, seeks evidence2 minutes ago