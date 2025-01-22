Turkiye Consulate hosts dinner in honour of Novelist Kenize Mourad

The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Turkish Consulate in Karachi had the esteemed honour and privilege of welcoming Novelist and Journalist Kenize Mourad, a distinguished descendant of Ottoman Sultan Murad V, during her visit to Karachi. To mark this special occasion, the Turkish Consulate organized a grand dinner reception in her honor.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures from various walks of life, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others.

The dinner reception provided an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan.

The attendees engaged in meaningful conversations and enjoyed delicious and scrumptious Turkish and Pakistani cuisines and a delightful evening filled with camaraderie and mutual respect.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu expressed his deep appreciation for Madam Kenize Mourad's visit and looks forward to furthering the strong ties between the two brotherly nations.

During the event, Kenize Mourad signed her book “In the Land of the Pure” and gifted to Governor Sindh and the Chief Minister. Kenize Mourad is a renowned Turkish-French writer and journalist with deep historical ties to the Ottoman Empire and the Indian subcontinent.