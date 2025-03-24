Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry and carbon credit initiatives

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, held a call-on meeting with the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, here at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, held a call-on meeting with the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, here at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

Held here on Monday at the climate change and environmental coordination ministry, the meeting discussed at length on collaborative measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation further between Turkiye and Pakistan in the areas of forestry and climate change initiatives, with a particular emphasis on carbon credit projects.

Ambassador Neziroglu expressed Turkiye’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in combating climate change and stressed the importance of international cooperation in tackling global environmental issues.

He highlighted that Turkiye is keen to work alongside Pakistan to strengthen their shared objectives and contribute to global sustainability goals.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik welcomed the proposal for collaboration, noting that Pakistan is facing significant climate challenges, particularly in the areas of deforestation, desertification, water scarcity and the need for climate adaptation.

He particularly emphasised the importance of leveraging carbon credits as a means to attract investment, enhance climate finance, and ensure a sustainable future for the country.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation on environmental issues, with plans to pursue joint projects in forestry management, reforestation, and other sustainable practices.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue discussions and work toward actionable outcomes in the near future.

They also agreed to convene a joint online meeting after Eid holidays which will be attended by the top senior government representatives of environmental ministries of Pakistan and Turkiye to discuss such collaborative opportunities in waste management, circular economy and carbon credit sectors.

The federal minister Musadik Malik hoped, “The collaboration between Turkiye and Pakistan is expected to bring meaningful results in the fight against climate change, fostering long-term sustainable growth and development in both countries.

Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf also met with the federal minister Musadik Malik on Monday, who discussed Pakistan’s climate vulnerability and join collaborative opportunities to build the country’s climate resilience.

The Danish ambassador reiterated Danish government’s all-out support and commitment to assisting Pakistan in its efforts to address these challenges.

He also emphasised Denmark’s readiness to provide support in climate change in mitigation and adaptation initiatives, recognising the urgency of collaborative action to safeguard the future of the country and its citizens.

During the meeting with him, Musadik Malik discussed and highlighted the significance of generating high-quality carbon credits in combating climate change. He emphasized the government's focus on targeted projects to drive international funding and cooperation.

Minister Malik outlined the government’s commitment to tackling climate change, stating that Pakistan’s petroleum sector is starting to play a crucial role in spearheading a green revolution in the country.

He highlighted that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has launched a renewable energy program, while Marri Petroleum is also making strides toward transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Earlier, climate change and environmental coordination secretary, Aisha Humaira Moriani briefed the both meetings with

Turkiye and Danish ambassadors on the ongoing climate change mitigation and adaptation programmes, projects and policies being implemented by the present federal government.

She told the meeting that provinces are also actively involved in shaping the programmes, projects and policies as a result of the federal government’s collaborative approach adopted to ensure its effectiveness across the country.

The secretary Aisha Humera Moriani also informed the climate change ministry’s efforts regarding framing of a new Glacier Conservation Strategy in consultation with relevant stakeholders, which is set to be finalised soon for approval of the federal cabinet.

This strategy would play a vital role in preserving Pakistan's glaciers, which are critical for water resources in the region, she added.