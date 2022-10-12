Turkiye delegation meets Commissioner, discuss rehabilitation of flood victims

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday said Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan's side in testing times and Pakistan appreciates Turkiye's compassionate spirit to help its flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday said Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan's side in testing times and Pakistan appreciates Turkiye's compassionate spirit to help its flood victims.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye, which called on him at his office, according to a news release.

AFAD intends to help the flood victims residing in tent city at Link Road, Malir.

On this occasion, the commissioner said the floods had caused a lot of destruction in the whole country, especially in Sindh, and millions of people were currently homeless, but the Sindh government under the leadership of Syed Murad Ali Shah was working day and night to provide relief to the victims and for their rehabilitation.

Each individual of Sindh government were contributing in provision of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims with passion.

The commissioner shared detailed information about the tent city to the Turkish delegation and also informed about the issues being faced by the people living in the tent city.

The participants of the delegation assured full cooperation on behalf of people of Turkiye to Government of Pakistan in rehabilitation process of flood victims.