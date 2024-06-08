Turkiye envoy calls on acting governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Pacaci called on Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan at the Governor's House here on Friday.

During the meeting, the ambassador of Turkiye congratulated the Acting Governor Punjab on Pakistan being elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historical ties of brotherly common religious and cultural traditions. He said that there is a strong bond of love and brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The Acting Governor said that the two countries have stood by each other in difficult times.

He said that the relations between the two countries can be further strengthened through economic cooperation and people to people contact.

He said that Pakistan wants to enhance collaboration with Turkiye in solid waste management, infrastructure and health sectors.

He said that facilities are being provided to foreign investors in Pakistan through a one-window operation in the Special Economic Investment Council.

The Acting Governor said that Turkish businessmen can invest in different sectors by benefiting from the Special Economic Facilitation Council for investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkiye highly values the development and reforms in all sectors of Pakistan. He said that Turkiye is determined to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.