Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday said that Turkiye and Pakistan were determined to boost the annual bilateral trade from current $1 billion to $5 billion in next three years.

The existing bilateral trade volume did not reflect the true potential of both Muslim states, he said while speaking at "Meet the Press” programme of the Karachi Press Club.

The ambassador said that in line with the common vision of the leadership, "we have laid a strong foundation of ties between the two countries and are eager to further enhance the relations in trade, education, culture and other sectors."

He said also shed light on the historical background of the Turkish nation and stressed the need to further study it by the academia of both Pakistan and Turkiye.

"We can never forget the support of the Muslims of this land -Asia - through the Khilafat Movement to support the then Khalifa in Istanbul," Dr Mehmet Pacaci remarked.

As regards the political relations of Pakistan and Turkey, he observed that their political bond was around 77 years old that started with the establishment of Pakistan in 1947.

Both the countries supported each other's stance on numerous issues at various international forums, he added.

"We also agree with Pakistan's position regarding peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and that the right of self-determination be granted to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ambassador stated.

He recalled that an 80-member team from Pakistan participated in the rescue and relief work in the time of 2023 earthquake in Turkiye, which showed the commitment and relations between the two countries.

The people of Pakistan also collected donations and dispatched relief goods to his country, he added.

Earlier, in his address, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi highly appreciated the role played by Dr Mehmet Pacaci in further strengthening the ties between the two Muslim countries.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci and Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu were also presented the traditional gifts of Sindhi Topi and Ajarak by the KPC president and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed.

Both the diplomats also visited different sections of the Karachi Press Club, where they were briefed regarding the facilities being provided to the members.