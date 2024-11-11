Open Menu

Turkiye, Pakistan Explore Deeper Collaboration In Housing Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Turkiye, Pakistan explore deeper collaboration in housing sector

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, met with Federal Minister for Housing, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, particularly deepening cooperation in the housing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, met with Federal Minister for Housing, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, particularly deepening cooperation in the housing sector.

Talking to ambassador, minister emphasized the need to strengthen trade and investment ties with Turkiye, highlighting housing as the government's top priority. He called the ambassador's visit timely, as the housing ministry is actively seeking solutions to Pakistan's housing challenges.

The minister warmly welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, noting the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries. He recalled his memorable official visits to Turkiye and expressed gratitude for Turkiye's steadfast support of Pakistan on the international stage.

The ambassador thanked the minister for the warm welcome and expressed a strong interest in learning from each other's experiences.

He highlighted Turkiye’s desire to expand bilateral and even trilateral cooperation across various sectors. The ambassador also introduced TOKI, Türkiye's housing administration established in 1984 to address the housing needs of low- and middle-income groups, and emphasized Turkiye’s readiness to share its expertise and contribute to Pakistan's housing sector.

Referring to the prime minister’s vision of seeking investment and trade rather than aid, the minister highlighted Pakistan's vast market potential, especially in the housing sector, which offers significant opportunities for collaboration.

He praised Turkiye's community garden initiatives and expressed eagerness to explore ways to replicate TOKI’s successful models in Pakistan. The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and working together on key areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Visit Market From Government Share Top Housing

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

4 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

4 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

4 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

4 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

4 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

19 minutes ago
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

3 seconds ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

19 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

5 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

19 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

19 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan