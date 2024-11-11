Turkiye, Pakistan Explore Deeper Collaboration In Housing Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, met with Federal Minister for Housing, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, particularly deepening cooperation in the housing sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, met with Federal Minister for Housing, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, particularly deepening cooperation in the housing sector.
Talking to ambassador, minister emphasized the need to strengthen trade and investment ties with Turkiye, highlighting housing as the government's top priority. He called the ambassador's visit timely, as the housing ministry is actively seeking solutions to Pakistan's housing challenges.
The minister warmly welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, noting the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries. He recalled his memorable official visits to Turkiye and expressed gratitude for Turkiye's steadfast support of Pakistan on the international stage.
The ambassador thanked the minister for the warm welcome and expressed a strong interest in learning from each other's experiences.
He highlighted Turkiye’s desire to expand bilateral and even trilateral cooperation across various sectors. The ambassador also introduced TOKI, Türkiye's housing administration established in 1984 to address the housing needs of low- and middle-income groups, and emphasized Turkiye’s readiness to share its expertise and contribute to Pakistan's housing sector.
Referring to the prime minister’s vision of seeking investment and trade rather than aid, the minister highlighted Pakistan's vast market potential, especially in the housing sector, which offers significant opportunities for collaboration.
He praised Turkiye's community garden initiatives and expressed eagerness to explore ways to replicate TOKI’s successful models in Pakistan. The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and working together on key areas of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed4 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride4 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices4 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter19 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"19 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme5 seconds ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College25 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days25 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST25 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases25 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat8 minutes ago