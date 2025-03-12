Turkiye, PBM distribute Ramazan Food Assistance to 1,500 families in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a gesture of brotherhood and humanitarian support, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, and the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, distributed Ramazan Food Assistance Packages to 1,500 deserving families at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The initiative was sponsored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), with its Country Head, Ms

Saliha Tuna, also present at the event. The food packages, designed to sustain families throughout the holy month of Ramzan, included essential staples such as rice, wheat flour, lentils, chickpeas, cooking oil, sugar, tea, and dates.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to support those in need, Ambassador Neziroglu reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

He highlighted TIKA’s longstanding commitment to social welfare in Pakistan, noting that the agency has successfully executed over 100 projects in the country for more than 15 years.

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s solidarity visit to Turkiye following last year’s devastating earthquake, underscoring the nations' mutual support in times of crisis.

PBM Managing Director Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt thanked the Turkish government and TIKA for their generous contribution, commending their role in social protection and poverty alleviation. He emphasized that Pakistan and Turkiye share an enduring bond, built on shared values and unwavering solidarity.

During the event, the Turkish Ambassador and PBM officials visited PBM’s Women Empowerment Centres (WECs), where they admired the intricate embroidery products crafted by women. Ambassador Neziroglu pledged to promote these handmade items within the Turkish community, further enhancing collaboration in vocational training and skill development for women.

The partnership between PBM and TIKA continues to uplift marginalized communities in Pakistan, reaffirming the historic and growing ties between the two brotherly nations.