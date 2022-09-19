Turkiye reliable friend of Pakistan for supporting in testing times: Acting Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday said that the government and people of Turkiye have stood by their Pakistani brothers and sisters in every difficult time.

He said history was a witness that Turkiye provided full support to Pakistan in every forum of the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a ceremony organized by Turkish officials regarding the relief materials provided to the victims of the recent devastating rains and floods in Balochistan.

He said, "Today's event makes us realize that the government and people of Turkiye stood by their Pakistani brothers and sisters in every hard time." He further thanked the Turkish government handing over relief materials to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the flood victims of Balochistan.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mohammad Pachaji, Senator Sana Jamali, Adviser to CM Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Nasir Ahmad Nasir, Coordinator of NDMA Balochistan Major Nawazish Ali and Director Rescue Inayatullah Sanjrani were also present on the occasion.

Jamali said that whether it was war or peace, the role of Turkiye had always exceeded our expectations.

He said that be it floods or earthquakes, Turkiye had always come forward to help its Pakistani brothers and sisters, saying that it was encouraging that Turkiye had provided assistance in relief operations and also assured full support in reconstruction and rehabilitation activities.

"It is a matter of pride and joy that the ambassador of Turkey is the first foreign diplomat who has come to help the flood victims of Balochistan", he said.

The acting governor of Balochistan drew his attention to the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods, said that the fruit basket and agriculture of Balochistan has almost been destroyed due to which the people associated with agriculture were facing several difficulties.

He said that by handing over today's relief goods to NDMA, Turkiye presented a practical example of long-standing friendship and brotherhood, for which he expressed special gratitude to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mohammad Pachaji said that Balochistan had been affected by the devastating monsoon rains, adding that there had been casualties and financial losses in 32 districts, and thousands of houses damaged.

He assured that apart from cooperating in relief operations, Turkiye would fully support its brothers and sisters in the construction and rehabilitation phase as well.

Provincial Adviser Home Mir Ziaullah Langu described the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkiye as exemplary and appreciated the cooperation of the Turkish government and people in this difficult time and specially thanked the Turkish ambassador.

Later, the acting governor and Ambassador of Turkiye also went to Hanna Urak where they assessed the damages and inquired about the well-being of the victims.

The ambassador assured the residents of the area that the government of Turkey would fully cooperate in the construction and maintenance of educational and other buildings from relief operations.