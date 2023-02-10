UrduPoint.com

Turkiye, Syria Earthquake: Funeral Prayers In Absentia Offered In Faisal Masjid

Published February 10, 2023

Turkiye, Syria earthquake: Funeral prayers in absentia offered in Faisal Masjid

The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent earthquake were offered in Faisal Masjid on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent earthquake were offered in Faisal Masjid on Friday.

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci, Diplomats of Islamic countries, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, President of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi, Vice Presidents of IIU, well-known social figures and a large number of citizens attended the funeral prayers in absentia.

On this occasion, faithful prayed for the eternal peace of Turkish and Syrian Muslims who died in the earthquake, while prayers were also offered for the unity of the Ummah.

Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of Turkey, while talking to the media after the funeral prayers said that we are thankful to the government of Pakistan, officials and the entire Pakistani nation for the solidarity they have shown.

He said that Pakistan's aid operations in Turkey were exemplary. He said aid supplies were also sent to Turkiye from Pakistan today.

He said that the sympathy and cooperation of Islamic countries with Turkey after this natural disaster is commendable.

The Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan had started providing aid from the first day of the earthquake.

