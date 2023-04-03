(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Karachi Syndicate members on Monday decided to donate one day's salary of the teachers and officers working in BPS-17 to 22 grades for the donation of the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):The University of Karachi Syndicate members on Monday decided to donate one day's salary of the teachers and officers working in BPS-17 to 22 grades for the donation of the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

The Syndicate observed that the recent calamity in Turkiye and Syria had a devastating impact on both Muslim countries and the decision has been made in this hour of need, said a KU's spokesperson.

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting which was held at the VC Secretariat.

The Syndicate nominates the Vice Chancellor NED University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi as the member of the Syndicate on the Board of Governor of the KU Institute of Clinical Psychology for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, a member of the provincial assembly, who is also a member KU Syndicate, Sadia Javed, was nominated as a member of the Syndicate on the BoG of the KU Area Study Centre for Europe for the period of three years.

The KU Syndicate nominates Dr Mohsin Ali as a member of the Syndicate on the BoG of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for a period of two years.

The KU Syndicate members while showing displeasure with the Finance and Planning Committee meeting's report and proposed minutes urged the Chairman Syndicate Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to hold a special syndicate meeting on the financial affairs and budget of the varsity after Eid-ul-Fitr.

They observed that the KU Director Finance Tariq Kaleem has miserably failed to fulfill the criteria of holding an F&PC meeting, and did not hold any F&PC meeting for the last two and half years. They hoped that financial matters would be properly addressed and reported in the next syndicate meeting.

The KU Syndicate meeting appoints Sadia Javed and the Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Faiyaz Hussain Madni Vaid to look into the matter of Wafra Matanat Zehra, Taxonomist at the Marine Reference Collection and Research Centre and asked them to share their findings with the members of the syndicate in future.

The KU Syndicate members recommended deducting the amount of house ceiling three times more than the actual amount from the former employees still living on the campus and not vacating their residences.

They also directed to suspend people who have illegally occupied the houses in the residential area.

The KU Syndicated members objected that the minutes of the last syndicate meeting had been approved and as per the law similar item or resolution which has been passed by the Syndicate meeting cannot be presented again before three syndicate meetings and that's why the agenda of the stoppage of house ceiling could not be discussed at the moment.

The KU Syndicate gives the approval to adopt the Sindh Maternity Benefits Act-2018 and also agreed to adopt the new IP Policy presented by the KU Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

The KU Syndicate approves the nomination of Professor Dr Nooreen Mujahid as the Director of the Applied Economics Research Centre for three years. The KU Syndicate members appreciated the rental agreement between the KU and United Bank Limited and termed that such measures are a good step towards self-source generation.

The KU Syndicate also asked the concerned offices and departments to implement the inquiry report submitted to the syndicate by the inquiry committee regarding the lecturer Syed Naseer Akhtar of the department of applied physics.

The KU Syndicate also withdraws the notification issued regarding the security guards and defers the agenda regarding the appointment of PhD teachers in the department of the School of Law.

The KU Syndicate suggested holding a written test through the Educational Testing Council of the Higher Education Commission-Islamabad for the applicants of the 2019 advertisement.

The KU Syndicate gives approval to the appointment of new chairpersons in departments of genetics, physiology, Sindhi, Mass Communication, and economics as well as approves the minutes of the Selection Board held on October 03, 2022, and February 25, 2023, and confirms the last three minutes of the syndicate, and actions taken by the vice-chancellor.

A few members showed reservations on some points of the previous meeting and informed the Syndicate that they would submit a written note of dissent in this regard in the coming days.