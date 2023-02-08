Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Officials and medics have said that 5,894 people have died in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Search and Rescue operations are in full swing in Turkiye and Syria as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude deadly earthquake reschedule to more than eight thousand.

At least 5,894 people have died in Turkiye, while more than 2000 people have been killed in Syria.

The death toll could further surge as rescue workers continue search for survivors under the rubbles of thousands of toppled buildings despite freezing-cold weather.

Relatives of victims, and global rescue teams including from Pakistan have also joined the rescue efforts in the worst-hit cities.