Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci has expressed gratitude to the leadership and the people of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the massive earthquake in his country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the earthquake, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, jolted the southern Türkiye and affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

He said the Government of Pakistan and its people were among the very first responders to the natural disaster.

The ambassador said from the very beginning, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif got in touch with the Turkish authorities, and his recent visit to Adiyaman meant a lot for the people of Turkiye.

Lauding other initiatives of the Government of Pakistan, he said the opening of a bank account to collect relief funds for Turkiye and the initial dispatch of some 8,000 blankets and 4,000 winterised tents to the earthquake-hit areas were commendable steps.