Turkiye Will Send Humanitarian Aid To Flood Affectees In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Turkiye will send humanitarian aid to flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkiye is preparing to extend relief to Pakistanis affected by flood and will send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Saturday said, "We are deeply saddened that the severe flood disasters, which are ongoing and intensified in the last few days in Pakistan, claimed the lives of many Pakistani brothers and sisters, and caused extensive damage.

""We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.""Turkiye has started preparations to extend the necessary relief to the Pakistani brothers and sisters who have been affected by the flood disasters and has planned to send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan," the ministry added.

