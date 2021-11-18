Turkmen envoy calls on Energy minister

Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing bilateral gas and power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing bilateral gas and power projects.

The minister apprised the envoy about the measures taken by Pakistan to strengthen its energy sector, a news release said.

Hammad said Pakistan was committed to early completion of gas and power projects it initiated in collaboration with Turkmenistan.

He said Pakistan was playing a key role in economic uplift of the region, adding Pakistan always gave importance to promote regional cooperation and coordination. The increased regional ties would prove as a game-changer in the region, he added.