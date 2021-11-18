UrduPoint.com

Turkmen Envoy Calls On Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Turkmen envoy calls on Energy minister

Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing bilateral gas and power projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing bilateral gas and power projects.

The minister apprised the envoy about the measures taken by Pakistan to strengthen its energy sector, a news release said.

Hammad said Pakistan was committed to early completion of gas and power projects it initiated in collaboration with Turkmenistan.

He said Pakistan was playing a key role in economic uplift of the region, adding Pakistan always gave importance to promote regional cooperation and coordination. The increased regional ties would prove as a game-changer in the region, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkmenistan Gas

Recent Stories

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education a ..

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education at ADIPEC 2021

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain reiterate desire to expand bilat ..

Pakistan, Bahrain reiterate desire to expand bilateral cooperation

8 minutes ago
 PFA eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sew ..

PFA eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sewage water

8 minutes ago
 Federation ready to guide provinces for legislatio ..

Federation ready to guide provinces for legislation on criminal, civil laws; Dr ..

8 minutes ago
 Poland Delivers Ultimatum to Belarus, Promising to ..

Poland Delivers Ultimatum to Belarus, Promising to Close Railway Checkpoint in K ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.