Turkmen President Hopes Pakistan to Begin Construction of TAPI Gas Pipeline Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan told his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, during a phone call on Saturday that he hoped for a soon start of construction works on the Pakistani segment of the TAPI gas pipeline.

TAPI stands for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India, marking the countries via which the pipeline is set to cross.

"President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed hope that with the assistance and support of his Pakistani counterpart, the construction of the gas pipeline in Pakistan's territory would soon begin," as reported by the Turkmen state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper.

According to the report, the Turkmen segment of the pipeline is close to ready.

TAPI's construction was launched in 2015. The 1,814-kilometer (1,127 miles) pipeline will transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea deposits in Turkmenistan via Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. The annual capacity of the pipeline is expected to reach 33 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet).